LUMUT, Oct 6 — Police are tracking down three individuals believed to be loan sharks who allegedly hurled Molotov cocktails at a house in Taman Bintang, Pantai Remis early yesterday morning.

Manjung district police chief ACP Hasbullah Abd Rahman said nine petrol bombs were thrown at the residence during the 3.08 am incident, setting a Honda HR-V and a Yamaha LC motorcycle on fire.

“The police received a report at 9.36 am yesterday from a 25-year-old male victim, who is also a quarry worker, regarding the incident.

“Initial investigations revealed that the three suspects were traveling in a Toyota Altis and were wearing face masks. The victim’s father reportedly noticed the fire, rushed outside, and shouted at the suspects, but they quickly fled,” he said in a statement today.

Hasbullah said police found five pieces of paper with Chinese writing outside the house, warning the victim to settle a debt.

“However, the complainant denied being involved with loan sharks or having any enemies,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact investigating officer Inspector Amir Hafiz Mohd Rosli at 011-24057360 or the Manjung District Police Headquarters Operations Room at 05-688 6222. — Bernama



