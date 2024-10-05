KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Kedah has fully recovered from the floods, while Selangor saw a decrease in evacuees and the situation in Perak remained unchanged as of 5 pm today.

In KEDAH, eight temporary relief centres (PPS) opened in the Baling district have been closed in stages from 11 am today.

In SELANGOR, 960 individuals are still taking shelter in seven PPS, down from 1,195 reported earlier in the day.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s Info Bencana portal, all the victims are from three affected districts, namely Shah Alam, Gombak and Kuala Selangor.

Meanwhile, in PERAK, the number of flood evacuees remained at 121, all of whom were placed in three PPS in the Taiping and Kerian districts. — Bernama