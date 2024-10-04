KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Selangor and Kedah have been struck by floods once more, while the situation in Perak has worsened as of this morning.

In SELANGOR, 1,968 individuals from 480 families affected by the floods were evacuated to six temporary relief centres (PPS) opened this morning. They are from Shah Alam, Gombak, and Kuala Selangor.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department, assistant director of Operations, Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar, stated that the six PPS are located at Dewan Seri Pagi, Shah Alam City Council (MBSA), Paya Jaras; Dewan Kenanga; MBSA Dewan Bunga Matahari; Dewan Seri Kundang, Selayang Municipal Council; Sekolah Rendah Agama Kuang; and Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Desa Aman.

“A total of 54 personnel from four fire and rescue stations have been deployed to monitor the flood operations at several locations, including around Sungai Buloh, specifically at Jalan Gajah, Merbau Sempak, Kampung Cempedak, Kuang, Kampung Melayu Subang, and Jalan Tembusu in Bukit Jelutong,” he said in a statement today.

In PERAK, the flood situation has worsened, with the number of evacuees rising to 200 individuals from 67 families sheltering at four PPS in Kerian and Taiping.

According to a statement from the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, the figures last night were 145 individuals from 51 families at three PPS.

A PPS was opened at SK Matang Gelugor in Matang, Taiping, sheltering 50 individuals from 14 families.

“In the Kerian district, 39 people from 11 families are housed at the PPS in SK Changkat Lobak.

“In Taiping, 81 people from 31 families are sheltering at the PPS in Masjid Al-Wusta, Batu 8, Jalan Trong, while 30 individuals from 11 families are at Masjid Nurul Hidayah, Kampung Sungai Bembam, Kuala Trong,” the statement read.

The Perak Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) has reported that the water level at Pasang Api along Sungai Perak in Bagan Datuk has reached a cautionary level, with a reading of 1.87 metres, exceeding the normal level of 1.00 metre.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department has forecasted thunderstorms and rain in the afternoon and evening in Larut, Matang, and Selama; Kerian; Hilir Perak; Perak Tengah; Hulu Perak; Kinta, and Kuala Kangsar.

In KEDAH, seven new PPS have been reopened in Baling, housing 199 evacuees, less than 24 hours after the last PPS was closed yesterday.

Malaysian Civil Defence Force, state deputy director, Major (PA) Mohd Suhaimi Mohd Zain, said that all the evacuees, from 66 families, were relocated to the PPS, which were opened last night and early this morning.

The PPS are at SK Siong, SK Seri Bayu, SK Tanjung Pari, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Parit Panjang, Kampung Banggol Deram Hall, Kampung Lahar Surau, and Surau Albarakah Tembak B.

The evacuees are from Kampung Charuk Bakap, Kampung Parit Panjang, Kampung Tembak B, Kampung Baru, Kampung Pokok Setol, Kampung Depan Sekolah, Kampung Siput, Kampung Batu 60, Kampung Tanjung Pari, Kampung Simpang 3 Sik Jalan Weng, Kampung Banggol Deram, Kampung Bukit Sebelah, and Kampung Lahar.

Meanwhile, the Public Infobanjir JPS website has reported that the water level at Sungai Ketil in Kuala Pegang, Baling, has surpassed the danger level, measuring 37.68 metres. — Bernama