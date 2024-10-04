KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — The flood situation in Selangor and Perak continued to improve with a decrease in evacuees, while Kedah reported a slight increase in victims this afternoon.

In Selangor, the number of flood victims sheltering at seven temporary relief centres (PPS), including one that opened this afternoon, decreased to 1,241 from 309 families compared to 1,968 this morning.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s InfoBencana portal, the seven PPS accommodate flood victims from three districts: Shah Alam, Gombak and Kuala Selangor.

The PPS are Selayang Municipal Council (MPS) Seri Kundang Hall, Balai Raya Kampung Melayu Sri Kundang, Kampung Gombak Community Hall, Kuang, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Desa Aman, Petaling District and Land Office’s Kenanga Hall, Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) Seri Pagi Hall, Paya Jaras and MBSA Bunga Matahari Hall.

In Perak, the number of flood victims dropped to 99 people from 22 families in two PPS in Kerian compared to 200 people from 67 families earlier in the day.

The State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement, informed that two PPS, Masjid Al-Wusta Batu 8, Jalan Trong, and Masjid Nurul Hidayah, Kampung Sungai Bembam, Kuala Trong in Taiping, were closed at 10.30am.

The statement added that the number of flood victims at SK Changkat Lobak in Kerian district remained unchanged at 39 people from 11 families.

However, the flood victims at SK Matang Gelugor, Matang in Taiping, increased to 60 people from 17 families compared to 50 people from 14 families in the morning.

In Kedah, the number of flood victims rose to 214 people from 67 families as of 4 pm, compared to 199 people from 66 families reported earlier.

State Civil Defence Force deputy director Major (PA) Mohd Suhaimi Mohd Zain said all victims from the Baling district were evacuated to seven PPS, namely SK Siong, SK Seri Bayu, SK Tanjung Pari, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Parit Panjang, Dewan Kampung Banggol Deram, Surau Kampung Lahar and Surau Albarakah Tembak B.

All the victims come from Kampung Charuk Bakap, Kampung Parit Panjang, Kampung Tembak B, Kampung Baru, Kampung Pokok Setol, Kampung Depan Sekolah, Kampung Siput, Kampung Batu 60, Kampung Tanjung Pari, Kampung Simpang 3 Sik Jalan Weng, Kampung Banggol Deram, Kampung Bukit Sebelah and Kampung Lahar.

According to the Irrigation and Drainage Department’s Public Infobanjir website, Sungai Anak Bukit at the TAR bridge in Kota Setar is above the danger level, while Sungai Ketil in Kuala Pegang, Baling, the Kedah River at Lebuhraya Bridge, and Sungai Anak Bukit in Taman Aman, Kota Setar, exceeded the warning levels. — Bernama