KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — The police are seeking a lorry driver from a fatal accident involving a 17-year-old student on Persiaran Saujana Impian near Kajang yesterday.

According to Utusan Malaysia, the boy was killed in the accident after he was run over by the lorry while riding home from school on his motorcycle.

Aqil Mawardi, who is the son of the Federal Territories Shariah Prosecution Department deputy director Mawardi Che Man, died at the scene.

Kajang district police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said the driver has yet to lodge a report over the accident.

“While travelling along Persiaran Saujana Impian, it is believed that the motorcyclist lost control while braking, and fell onto the road,” he was quoted as saying.

The police official said Mawardi was then struck by the lorry and sustained fatal head injuries.

The boy’s body was sent to Serdang Hospital for an autopsy, and an investigation for causing death by reckless driving is being conducted under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act.

Naazron urged witnesses to contact their nearest police station or the investigating officer, Inspector Nur Faezah Mohd Zakria, directly at 012-3268496.