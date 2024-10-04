KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Authorities have confirmed that a suspect in the case of missing retired Felcra officer Sabari Baharom developed a gambling addiction, engaging in online gambling with the RM16,000 he allegedly stole from the victim.

The suspects, aged 26 and 38, reportedly admitted to throwing Sabari, 62, into Sungai Padang Terap, with his hands bound and mouth sealed with adhesive tape.

A recent statement indicated that the suspect “is said to have a gambling addiction and also engages in online gambling,” according to a report by Harian Metro.

According to authorities, the suspect “is believed to have spent the money he stole from the victim at a casino before returning home,” suggesting a potential motive linked to gambling.

Police apprehended the suspect and his nephew at the southern border of the country last Friday, about three weeks after Sabari was reported missing.

Earlier, Kedah police chief Datuk Fisol Salleh reported that the search operation for Sabari’s body had been suspended on the evening of October 2, after authorities failed to locate any clues over the past three days.

Sabari, 62, has been missing since September 4, with no leads on his whereabouts.

Authorities previously stated that the investigation involves a missing person’s case that has escalated to murder, under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Sabari’s disappearance raised concerns among his family after his burnt Proton Waja was found abandoned near a rubbish dump in Hutan Gubir, Sik, with the victim unaccounted for at the scene.

Family members suspect Sabari was abducted after discovering multiple unauthorised cash transfers from his Tabung Haji account to another individual’s bank account within two days following his disappearance.

Despite various search efforts undertaken by the family, Sabari remains missing.