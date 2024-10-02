KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — The search operation for the body of retired Felcra finance officer, Sabari Baharom, 62, who was thrown into the Padang Terap River in Kampung Empa, continued around 10am today.

The operation involved the Diving Unit of the Marine Police Force (PPM) from Batu Uban in Penang, as well as the Water Rescue Team (PPDA) from the Jitra Fire and Rescue Station and the Civil Defence Force (APM) from Kubang Pasu.

However, as of 11am today, no clues had been found at the location, according to a report published in Harian Metro today.

It was reported that the search radius covered 13 kilometres along the river, starting from the Lubuk Batu Bridge to the Kepala Batas Bridge nearby.

Previously, police confirmed that the victim was believed to have been thrown into the Padang Terap River with his hands tied and mouth taped.

In an earlier Bernama report, Kedah police chief Datuk Fisol Salleh was reported saying that the search operation was initiated following the arrest of two local suspects aged 26 and 38 last Friday.

The media had earlier reported that Sabari had been missing since September 4, and his Proton Waja car was later found burnt in Belantik, Sik.

The senior citizen’s disappearance was noticed by his son after his mobile phone was turned off and there were withdrawals made from Sabari's bank account.