KOTA BARU, Oct 2 — The Federal Government has approved an allocation of RM5.5 million to repair and upgrade the infrastructure at the iconic Siti Khadijah Market here.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the MADANI Government was committed to repairing the market under the 12th Malaysia Plan as it is very much needed by the 1,500 traders at the premises.

“I approved the allocation this week and asked the Kelantan State Development director (Jasri Kasim) to look at the repairs that need to be carried out first.

“I passed by the market (and) the roof is leaking and the wiring is old. If we do not repair the market immediately, it may cause danger, such as fire and other problems,” he said.

Anwar, also the Finance Minister, said this at a meet-and-greet session with traders at the Siti Khadijah Market yesterday.

The Prime Minister said the Siti Khadijah Market is one of the main tourist attractions in Kelantan and, as such, it needed to be repaired, including being given a new coat of paint.

“I have discussed with officers in the Finance Ministry, KPKT (Ministry of Housing and Local Government) as well as the ICU (Implementation Coordination Unit) to immediately repair the market,” he said.

Anwar said the priority now is to clean the existing toilets and replace the old roof and electrical wiring.

The Prime Minister hopes that once the repair works at the market have been completed, the traders will cooperate by taking care of its cleanliness.

Anwar also said that the Federal Government takes a serious view of the development in the state and this has been conveyed to the Sultan of Kelantan Sultan Muhammad V as well as the Menteri Besar of Kelantan, Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud.

“We are concerned and I’ve read the list of projects in Kelantan and we will pay attention. It’s not true that we do not pay attention, it’s just that our capabilities are limited and we are asking for good relations so that everything is presented according to the channel (allocation),” he said.

He also thanks the traders for bringing down the prices of goods due to the strengthening of the Ringgit.

“I hope this matter is publicised so that markets in other states can learn from the experience and attitude of traders at markets in Kota Bharu,” he said. — Bernama



