KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Alhaj of Selangor received a visit from the Bishop of the Anglican Church in Kuching and Brunei, Datuk Danald Jute, at the Bukit Kayangan Palace in Shah Alam today.

Both the Sultan – who is head of Islam in Selangor – and the bishop exchanged views on current issues, the Selangor Royal Office said in a Facebook post this afternoon.

It added that the Sultan had visited Danald's residence in Kuching during his trip to Sarawak last November.

Danald has headed the Anglican church in Sarawak and Brunei since August 13, 2017.

He has also been actively involved in interfaith talks locally and abroad, including at Al-Azhar University in Egypt.

Danald is currently the chairman of the world Anglican Inter-Faith Commission.