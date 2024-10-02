PUTRAJAYA, Oct 2 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke today said that there has been no official decision on the use of MyDigital ID and the MyJPJ apps, ensuring continued access for users.

He said the October 10 deadline for users to register for MyDigital ID to access the MyJPJ app has been cancelled until a later date.

“Following a pop-up announcement in the MyJPJ app, I want to clarify that this is not an official announcement, and there is information that has been disseminated which may confuse the public. I’ve noticed many comments on social media expressing concern and feedback regarding this matter.

“Firstly, I have instructed that the pop-up be removed as there has been no decision from the ministry yet. Earlier today, after the post-cabinet meeting, I had discussions with representatives from MyDigital ID. We are committed to supporting the integration of MyDigital ID with RTD.

“However, this needs to be executed seamlessly, through backend integration. We have reached an agreement that MyDigital ID will serve as a login for the MyJPJ app, and this must be implemented smoothly to avoid any issues for MyJPJ users. The backend integration will take some time to ensure that pre-approval can be granted easily,” he said in a press conference here.

With 10.5 million MyJPJ app users, Loke said the system backend integration is key to facilitate the signing up process.

“There’s 10.5 million users that are currently active using the app, thus, the integration process will take some time.

“I have directed the RTD to allow the public continued access to the MyJPJ app as usual, and there is currently no set deadline, ensuring there will be no disruptions,” he added.