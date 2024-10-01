KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — Suspects involved in corruption, embezzlement, and abuse of power will undergo polygraph tests to assist investigations by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

It is understood that the accuracy of the polygraph tests conducted can reach up to 97 per cent, making it a reliable tool for solving complex cases involving such crimes, according to a report published in Sinar Harian today.

The MACC has established a special team equipped with modern and advanced tools, including specialised training to enhance investigative techniques and methodologies in light of the increasingly complex nature of corruption in the digital and global era.

As of March, 16 MACC officers have successfully received accreditation as polygraph examiners after completing various training modules encompassing crime testing and screening processes over three months.

They also underwent both theoretical and practical training conducted by five instructors from the United States and the United Kingdom.

This Accredited Polygraph Training is being held for the first time in collaboration with the American Polygraph Association (APA), marking the MACC’s commitment to strengthening integrity and efforts to combat corruption in Malaysia through polygraph science.

Additionally, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Academy (MACA) in Kuala Lumpur has been proposed as the hub for this training programme.

MACC chief commissioner, Tan Sri Azam Baki, stated that the establishment of this team is the result of cooperation with the APA, providing MACC officers with exposure and training to enhance their skills and handling of polygraphs, thereby boosting investigative success.

“The use of polygraphs in investigations is crucial. This technique can determine if an individual is lying or not, given its accuracy rate of 97 per cent,” he said in an exclusive interview at the MACC headquarters recently.

Azam added that the patterns of corruption crimes are becoming increasingly complex and cross-border, with criminals manipulating technology, including using virtual currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, to conceal financial trails.

“The MACC remains vigilant on this front to ensure our officers are one step ahead of changing corruption crime patterns,” he said.

According to him, the MACC has expanded its investigative techniques and methodologies, such as Intelligence-Based Investigation (IBI).

“Moreover, we are sending officers to enhance their expertise in using technology and investigative knowledge through collaborations with domestic and international agencies.

“The MACC’s Technology Forensics Division is also trained periodically to conduct forensic activities such as tracking financial transactions and money laundering, and since last year, we have been appointed as the leader of the Digital Forensic Working Group (DFWG),” he explained.

He noted that the DFWG comprises agencies with digital forensic labs, including CyberSecurity Malaysia (CSM), the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (SKMM), the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM), the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM), Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), the Malaysian Prison Department, the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC), and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (APMM).

He said it serves as a platform to share knowledge, expertise, and best practices in conducting digital investigations.

According to Azam, strategic cooperation in combating financial corruption is being carried out through the establishment of a Special Financial Crime Investigation Team by the MACC’s Financial Analysis Division (BAK).

“This team also includes representatives from the National Audit Department (JANM), the Accountant General’s Department (ANM), the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN), Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM), the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM), the Malaysian Institute of Accountants (MIA), the Malaysian Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (MAICSA), and Multimedia University (MMU),” he stated.

Large-scale cases

Commenting on the enforcement sector, which is said to be one of the most vulnerable to corruption, Azam stated that the MACC will focus on this issue as well as large-scale corruption procurement.

Throughout 2024, the MACC has carried out four large-scale operations: Op Samba, which involves smuggling activities at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) with losses exceeding RM2 billion over the past three years, resulting in charges against 23 customs officers.

“Op Transit involves smuggling at Port Klang, causing losses of more than RM3.5 billion over the past 10 years, while Op Pump concerns immigration officers colluding with syndicates to smuggle foreign nationals into KLIA and KLIA2.

“Additionally, Op Liter, conducted in Sibu, Sarawak, uncovered losses of RM400 million since 2012 due to the theft of subsidized diesel allocated for fishermen,” he said.

He further said that enforcement officers are the front line of the nation, and they should be free from corruption.

“It is tragic if enforcement officers are involved in corruption at checkpoints, as they are the first individuals visitors encounter, leading to a negative perception.

“Those involved in this crime have enjoyed illicit money; we must reclaim that money because it belongs to the people. Thus, efforts in this direction are ongoing,” he said.

Based on the information received, nearly RM30 billion in funds are in the black market as a result of successful efforts against syndicate crimes.

“This money can be returned to the government if enforcement agencies, particularly those on the front line, fulfil their duties according to the legal provisions entrusted to them.

“If not, crime will continue through smuggling, drug trafficking, gambling, and other immoral activities that will destroy the nation culturally and ethically,” he said.

Azam added that to further empower MACC operations, a Tactical Team (ACTS) has been established.

“The team comprises 20 armed officers trained by VAT 69 Commandos, and they are involved in high-risk and critical operations to dismantle syndicate networks,” he said.

Uncovering high-profile cases

According to Azam, in addition to syndicates, the MACC has also successfully uncovered high-profile cases leading to the loss of funds and billions of ringgit from the nation.

“For instance, the MACC has returned billions to the country through the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) case.

“To date, the MACC has recovered assets worth RM29 billion from 1MDB, or nearly 70 per cent of the embezzled funds, using the Anti-Money Laundering Prevention Act.

“This is a commendable percentage, as the global average asset recovery rate is about 30 per cent.

“When corruption reaches stage four cancer, it becomes a malignancy, and agencies like ours (MACC) are no longer effective,” he said.

He added that to reduce the rate of financial leakage, the MACC needs to adopt all approaches, including operations, prevention, and public education.

“If five years ago, the MACC was attentive to all cases, including the smallest reports, now it focuses on reducing national leakage due to corruption in enforcement, procurement, and grand corruption,” he stated.

In the enforcement sector, for instance, Azam mentioned that some individuals neglect to collect taxes or fail to carry out necessary actions.

“There are also enforcement personnel who allow various smuggling activities to occur. All these will lead to significant losses for the country.

“Leakage occurs when no action is taken against offenses, resulting in the nation suffering losses and procurement fraud,” he explained.

Public servants’ involvement

In addition, he commented on issues involving public servants over the past five years starting in 2020.

During this period, he said, 30,483 pieces of information were received, of which 17,892 pieces, or 58 percent, were related to public servants.

“We have opened 2,123 investigation papers, resulting in 2,046 individuals being detained, with 1,036 charges and 464 convictions involving public servants,” he said.

Azam noted that 1,124 cases were recorded involving the acceptance of bribes, giving bribes (19 cases), submitting false claims (445 cases), abuse of power (320 cases), Penal Code violations (153 cases), and money laundering (57 cases).

“Regarding money laundering, they will place it in many places and involve proxies to purchase assets,” he explained.

RM277 billion leakage in five years

Leakage has resulted in the country suffering losses and losses amounting to RM277 billion over the past five years.

Therefore, Azam stated that the losses due to leakage and large-scale corruption need to be addressed by the country.

“To tackle the issue of leakage and corruption, the MACC needs trained and skilled intelligence officers.

“Moreover, we need to use more sophisticated software, which must be provided and supported by the government.

“Investigations need to be more effective with the presence of experts in specific fields, forensic technology, and accounting experts.

“The MACC also needs officers capable of analysing high-profile cases,” he added.

He noted that with the cooperation of the LHDN, the MACC successfully collected RM500 million this year to be returned to the government.

“So this is a positive catalyst; if more cooperation in law enforcement and proactive actions are taken, surely more leakage resulting from criminal activities can be returned to the country.

“This will, to some extent, help the operating costs of local authorities,” he said.

In this regard, Azam stated that the MACC must evolve over time to achieve better standards.

“Changes need to be made in various aspects, including investigative approaches,” he said.

He emphasised that this is crucial as it serves as the backbone of the MACC’s success.

“If I were to compare the present time with five years ago, many changes have been made in investigative approaches.

“After the end of Covid-19, we see various impacts on economic issues that affect us all.

“Thus, the MACC needs to be proactive in all aspects to restore the economy and return funds to the government for the benefit of the people,” he stated.