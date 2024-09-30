BINTULU, Sept 30 — Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg acknowledges the efforts by the current leaders, including Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in upholding the promises made during Malaysia’s formation, as detailed in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

In this respect, Abang Johari highlights the sanctity of MA63, in view of its importance in in empowering Sarawak within Malaysia.

“Thank you, sir, for the empowerment through the MA63,” he said in his speech for the ‘Get Together with YAB Prime Minister and Kapit District Community Leaders’ at Kapit Civic Centre, yesterday.

Adding on, Abang Johari also highlighted the importance of maintaining one-third parliamentary representation each for Sabah and Sarawak, as outlined in the Cobbold Commission Report, so as to safeguard their interests under parliamentary democracy.

He said that in the past, Singapore, Sabah and Sarawak had more than one-third representation.

However, following Singapore’s separation from Malaysia in 1965, its representation in Parliament was ‘taken’ by Peninsular Malaysia.

“So, share it (representation) with Sabah and Sarawak. This aligns with the Cobbold Commission’s Report.

“It’s not that we want it, but it’s because we want to safeguard parliamentary democracy. You can amend any part of your constitution as long as you get a two-thirds majority.

“I’m afraid that suddenly MA63 might be cancelled – who knows. If we had one-third representation, we’d know the basic fundamental agreement would be intact,” said Abang Johari.

Drawing on the famous saying by the late Tun Jugah Barieng, the Premier said Malaysia should never be like the sugarcane, ‘sweet at first, but bitter at the end’.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari also outlined his vision for Sarawak’s development, including the establishment of the Upper Rajang Development Agency (URDA) meant to accelerate growth in Kapit.

In this regard, he highlighted the innovative energy projects such as floating solar panels on dams and the use of napier grass for biomass energy, which could transform rural incomes and contribute to Malaysia’s energy sector.

Moreover, he believed that a prosperous Sarawak would lead to a prosperous Malaysia.

Reflecting on the past, Abang Johari recalled the turbulent times when the British were withdrawing post-World War II, leading to the strategic decisions made by Sarawak’s leaders to ensure peace and stability in the region.

“These leaders, including Tun Jugah, embraced Tunku Abdul Rahman’s proposal for the formation of Malaysia.

“The wisdom of these leaders led them to foresee the importance of unity and independence.

“They convened meetings with local leaders, including a significant gathering at Port Sylvia here, to discuss the future and also to ensure the preservation of Sarawak’s cultural and traditional rights.

“Our gratitude to these leaders for their foresight, which had kept Sarawak out of the ‘Cold War’ conflicts,” he added. — The Borneo Post