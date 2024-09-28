MIRI, Sept 28 — Sarawak has the potential to become one of Malaysia’s economic catalysts in the future through its green energy projects that are capable of strong growth and able to attract foreign investment, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is optimistic about Sarawak’s economic development in the future, said that with Miri now developing a 500MW Combined Cycle Gas Turbine (CCGT) power plant, it is now the focus of countries that want to invest in green technology.

“I congratulate the Sarawak state government for quickly ‘catching’ (the opportunity). If we have investment, Sarawak, now including Miri, has become an energy hub for our region.

“If any country wants to see where is the energy hub that can supply green energy, alternative energy, hydrogen green energy, they only look directly at Sarawak,” he said.

“Sarawak has the potential of strong economic power in the future. That is why I support the leadership’s (of Sarawak) wishes, so that the politics are stable and focused on this development,” he added.

Anwar was speaking during the opening ceremony of the Sarawakku Sayang Madani Rakyat Programme in Miri today.

Also present were Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, Deputy Prime Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof, Dewan Negara Speaker Datuk Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah as well as other federal and state cabinet ministers.

“When I talk about energy, Sarawak is still mentioned and encouraged to become something that really works and succeeds,” Anwar said.

In a related development, he also lashed out at some political leaders who are desperate and ‘suffocating’, and always looking for ways to incite the people by creating hatred towards leaders and creating issues to undermine the country’s stability.

“When they see the economy growing, the ringgit getting stronger, unemployment levels decreasing, job opportunities increasing, inflation being more controlled, then their way out is to incite hatred between races and anxiety because of religious differences, religious beliefs. So, we must set an example that is good,” he said.

He acknowledged that there will still be problems, especially between race or religion and the state, but that problem can be solved through discussion, mutual trust and respect.

“That’s why politics sometimes in the peninsula, things like this, have reached an unfavourable ‘hot temperature’. Thank God because the majority of people still choose a better path,” he said.

Regarding the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), Anwar said that within a year and a half since becoming the Prime Minister, he had approved the 11 claims that had been promised and enshrined in the agreement.

“In one year and a half, we solved more than eleven matters and sometimes, it takes a while because it involved legislation, amendments such as the transfer of ownership of Bintulu Port to the Sarawak government,” he said.

Anwar also said that the federal government will upgrade several health clinics in Sarawak, especially in rural areas such as the Long Bemang Health Clinic; Tudan, Suai Bridge and refurbishing clinics in Mulu National Park, Long Loyang Health Clinic, Beluru and Long Miri.

Meanwhile, Anwar also distributed the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) cash to several recipients here.

For STR in Sarawak, he said, the government received 28,944 applicants, with donations channelled through the bank.

For those who do not have a bank account, he said it was handed over in cash here, today, for the Miri division.

At the same event, he also distributed Sejati Madani Contribution to the communities of northern Sarawak. — The Borneo Post