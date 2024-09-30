PUTRAJAYA, Sept 30 — A baby born in 2024 is expected to live, on average, up to 75.2 years, according to the Abridged Life Tables, Malaysia, 2022-2024 findings released by the Department of Statistics (DOSM).

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the average life expectancy for a baby girl is 77.8 years, which is 4.8 years longer than that of a baby boy, whose life expectancy is 73.0 years.

In a statement today, he said that Selangor had the highest life expectancy at birth for both males and females from 2022 to 2024, while Terengganu recorded the lowest during this period.

Jangkaan hayat penduduk Malaysia terus meningkat pada tahun 2024: bayi yang dilahirkan pada tahun Ini dijangka hidup 75.2 tahun dengan bayi perempuan hidup 4.8 tahun lebih lama berbanding bayi lelaki.#ARC2024#StatsMalaysia#StatistikNadiKehidupan#StatistikSegalanyaPasti pic.twitter.com/r0PmYunrjG — DOSM (@StatsMalaysia) September 30, 2024

“There are three states with life expectancies exceeding the national average in 2024, namely Selangor, the Federal Territory of Labuan, and Kuala Lumpur,” he said.

Mohd Uzir said the highest life expectancy at birth for males and females by administrative districts for 2024 was recorded in Petaling, Selangor (80.2 years) while Samarahan, Sarawak recorded the highest life expectancy in 2023 (79.6 years) and 2022 (79.5 years).

“Kuala Penyu, Sabah recorded the lowest life expectancy at birth for males and females from 2022 to 2024,” he said. — Bernama