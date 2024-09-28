KUCHING, Sept 28 — The new Kuching International Airport is projected to have the capacity to serve up to 15 million passengers annually, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the new airport would be equipped with the latest technology, apart from having seamless infrastructure.

“It is a long-term plan that can accommodate 15 million passengers, meaning the airport will be huge and its infrastructure would be seamless. Passengers would only have to check-in once and the rest of the process would be done digitally,” he said at the 9th Sarawak Hornbill Tourism Awards 2019-2023 Gala Dinner at Hikmah Exchange yesterday.

Abang Johari added that while the construction cost may be high, the Sarawak government would ensure it is a worthwhile investment.

He also compared Sarawak’s development with Dubai, which changed drastically in the past 25-30 years.

“Dubai was just a desert in the past but with foresight, they established the Emirates airline and attracted tourists, and it has now become a thriving international hub. We in Sarawak have the advantage of natural resources, a united society and the ability to speak multiple languages — if Dubai can do it, I’m sure Sarawak can too,” he said.

During the event, Abang Johari also presented the Special Award for Lifetime Achievement to Datu Aloysius J Dris for his great contribution to Sarawak’s tourism industry, which played an important role in establishing the Sarawak Tourism Board and the iconic Rainforest World Music Festival.

Also present were Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting and other distinguished guests. — The Borneo Post