SEBERANG PERAI, Sept 27 — A senator and his bodyguard have each lodged police reports following seditious remarks allegedly made by an unknown individual.
Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad confirmed that the 38-year-old senator filed his report at approximately 8.31pm yesterday.
“The senator lodged the report after receiving a call from an unknown person, who allegedly asked him if it was true that his bodyguard had filed a report after being forced to eat pork,” he stated during a press conference earlier today.
The senator, denying any such incident, immediately lodged a police report to refute the claims.
“His bodyguard also submitted a police report denying the false allegations,” Hamzah added.
Police investigations revealed that no such report involving a bodyguard being forced to eat pork had been lodged nationwide.
“We will be submitting a request to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for an order to investigate further,” he said, noting that the case would be investigated under Section 500 of the Penal Code for defamation.