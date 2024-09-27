SEBERANG PERAI, Sept 27 — A senator and his bodyguard have each lodged police reports following seditious remarks allegedly made by an unknown individual.

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad confirmed that the 38-year-old senator filed his report at approximately 8.31pm yesterday.

“The senator lodged the report after receiving a call from an unknown person, who allegedly asked him if it was true that his bodyguard had filed a report after being forced to eat pork,” he stated during a press conference earlier today.

The senator, denying any such incident, immediately lodged a police report to refute the claims.

“His bodyguard also submitted a police report denying the false allegations,” Hamzah added.

Police investigations revealed that no such report involving a bodyguard being forced to eat pork had been lodged nationwide.

“We will be submitting a request to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for an order to investigate further,” he said, noting that the case would be investigated under Section 500 of the Penal Code for defamation.