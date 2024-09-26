KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has been informed of the apology letter from Kedah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

This was announced via the Selangor Royal Office's Facebook page nearly 24 hours after Sanusi sent the letter of apology to Sultan Sharafuddin on Wednesday afternoon.

"His Royal Highness Sultan Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Alhaj has been informed of the apology letter from the Chief Minister of Kedah, YAB Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

"The letter dated 25 September 2024 includes an appeal for forgiveness regarding his statement, which has been charged against him in court for being deemed contemptuous and disrespectful to His Royal Highness.

"He also acknowledged that his statement has caused discomfort and has hurt the feelings of His Royal Highness, and he truly regrets the negative consequences that have arisen from that statement," said the statement.

The post also included the official letter from Sanusi that was sent to the palace yesterday. In the letter, Sanusi apologised to Sultan Sharafuddin for his misstatement during a speech at the state election campaign (PRN) on 11 July 2023 in Gombak, Selangor.

This is Sanusi's second apology to the Sultan of Selangor, following the first one on 14 July last year. He had claimed that a great Sultan would not appoint someone like Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari as the Chief Minister of Selangor.

In light of this, Sanusi expressed regret over the negative impact of his statement and stated that he did not intend to mock Sultan Sharafuddin, whom he greatly reveres.

The statement led to him being charged in court under Section 4(1)(b) of the Sedition Act 1948.