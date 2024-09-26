PETALING JAYA, Sept 26 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has accepted Kedah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor’s apology.

The Selangor Royal Office shared the Sultan’s letter in a Facebook post today, where Sultan Sharafuddin emphasized the importance of maintaining harmony among Muslims and the Malay community. He acknowledged Sanusi’s apology as a gesture of sincerity and brotherhood.

The Sultan expressed his willingness to forgive Sanusi following remarks made during a speech on July 11, 2023, at Taman Selayang Mutiara in Gombak, Selangor. In his letter, Sultan Sharafuddin reiterated his desire for members of the faith to avoid conflict.

Furthermore, the Sultan advised Sanusi on the significance of mindful speech and decorum, urging him to refrain from emotional outbursts and inappropriate language, especially when addressing the public in Selangor.

“As a leader, you must consider the repercussions of every action taken,” the Sultan stated, highlighting the impact that behaviour and speech have on one’s political career.

He expressed concern that harsh words and baseless accusations could negatively influence the community, particularly when they originate from leaders.

Sanusi had sent an apology letter to the Sultan yesterday for his misstatement during the state election campaign speech on July 11.

This marks Sanusi’s second apology to the Sultan of Selangor, following a previous apology on July 14 last year, when he remarked that a great Sultan would not appoint someone like Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari as Chief Minister of Selangor.

In light of this, Sanusi expressed regret over the negative impact of his statements, clarifying that he did not intend to mock Sultan Sharafuddin, whom he holds in high regard.

The comments led to him facing charges in court under Section 4(1)(b) of the Sedition Act 1948.