KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has revealed that Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) took deliberate steps to hide their activities, which contributed to delays in exposing alleged abuses.

“Based on the initial briefing I received after the case was exposed, most of GISBH’s operations shifted towards business activities, making it harder to monitor fully. They also limited their activities to family members only, excluding others, which made it difficult for us to uncover the details of their misconduct,” Amirudin was reported saying in a report carried by Utusan Malaysia today.

He added that the matter is currently being addressed, with two main issues under investigation: violations of the law, such as abuse, and Shariah offences.

Amirudin is scheduled to meet with Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah of Selangor today to provide updates on the issue. He emphasised that matters concerning Islam in the state fall under the Sultan’s full authority.

The Sultan had already summoned the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais), Selangor Islamic Religious Council (Mais), and the police for discussions several days ago.

“I have been briefed by some of them, and we are taking aggressive follow-up steps. Insya-Allah, I will meet with His Majesty today to discuss various issues, and this is also part of our regular weekly meetings,” he added.

Previously, it was reported that Sultan Sharafuddin instructed all Islamic agencies in Selangor to cooperate with the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) to ensure that those involved in suspected criminal offences linked to GISBH are brought to justice.

Additionally, the Sultan ordered the immediate closure of all unregistered charity homes and Islamic schools under GISBH’s control or suspected of involvement in criminal activities, including Shariah violations, and banned their operations in Selangor.

Reports indicated that many of GISBH’s charity homes, which are under investigation, had been operating without proper registration for years in several states, particularly in Selangor. Islamic schools involved are to have their registrations revoked under the Islamic Schools Control Enactment 1988.