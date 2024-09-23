Perlis declared the Global Ikhwan Group religiously deviant and un-Islamic for venerating leaders as prophets with divine powers.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — The enigmatic business group Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) is currently under media spotlight for being at the centre of a multi-agency investigation for a slew of criminal activities, including child sexual exploitation, human trafficking, and promoting Islamic deviancy.

The group has long been under suspicion for its link to the banned Al-Arqam movement, and continues to face scrutiny over its controversial practices and beliefs. Perlis became the first state to issue a fatwa, or religious ruling, declaring GISBH as deviant.

So what happened to Al-Arqam, and how did the group including its former members evolved into GISBH? Malay Mail explores.

Items seized during the fourth phase of Op Global, conducted by the police and several agencies including the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim), could serve as supporting evidence in determining the faith status of followers of GlSB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH).

How did Al-Arqam begin?

Al-Arqam began in 1968 at a house where initial meetings took place in Keramat, Kuala Lumpur, which was painted white and became known as “Rumah Putih” (White House).

Within its first two years, the group faced backlash and accusations of spreading deviant Islamic teachings, yet it still attracted a number of young Malays at the time.

The group was led by Ashaari Mohammad, an ex-government religious teacher, who would go on to establish a self-sustained village in Kampung Sungai Penchala, Kuala Lumpur, in 1975.

The village was equipped with a mosque, dormitories, a school, houses and shops, all operating on Islamic principles, and the group began to publish printed materials to spread its teachings.

Three years later, the group renamed itself to Al-Arqam to honour the companion of Prophet Muhammad, Arqam ibn Abi Arqam, who allowed his house in Mecca to be used as the early meeting place for Muslims.

The group also joined forces with Islamist group Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement (Abim), and Ashaari was even offered the post of president — which he declined.

Police seized several pamphlets suspected to contradict Islamic teachings and contain superstitious beliefs during a massive raid across peninsular Malaysia. Al-Arqam was declared deviant in 1994, and the book Aurad was banned in 1998 by the National Fatwa Council.

Why is Al-Arqam banned?

In 1986, controversy surrounded Ashaari’s book Aurad, which claimed that Prophet Muhammad and the four caliphs could be met physically and consciously in the real world.

Al-Argam also operated unregistered primary and secondary schools that followed a different syllabus from the national curriculum, with a focus on religious education.

Ashaari also implied he was a direct descendant of the Prophet Muhammad and asked his followers to address him as Syeikh Abuya Iman Ashaari Muhammad At-Tamini — or just “Abuya” in short.

It was also reported that he made assertions that he had met with the Prophet.

The movement was declared deviant in 1994, and the book Aurad was banned in 1998 by the National Fatwa Council.

In September 1994, Ashaari was detained for two years under the Internal Security Act 1960 and died in 2010.

A general view of the business operations under Global Ikhwan Service & Business (GISB) Holding Sdn Bhd at Subang Impian in Shah Alam September 15, 2024.

How is GISBH related to Al-Arqam?

After Ashaari established his village in 1975, the group built a chain of business activities locally and abroad.

Arqam Group was initially founded on Islamic business principles, focusing on the halal economy and establishing factories and grocery shops.

The company was later rebranded as Rufaqa Corp and eventually renamed Global Ikhwan Group before Ashaari’s death.

GISBH markets itself as a Bumiputera-Muslim-run business, with assets worth RM325 million and an annual revenue of RM187 million and owns business outlets across 20 countries across the globe, news site The Malaysian Reserve reported last month.

It runs numerous supermarkets, bakeries, pharmacies, factories, and restaurants both nationwide and worldwide.

The company also operates restaurants in major cities such as London, Paris and Dubai, as well as accommodations in Turkiye, a hotel in Sarajevo, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and a 120-acre estate in Perth, Australia.

GISBH now has a total of 5,346 employees under its 25 subsidiaries, according to The Malaysian Reserve.

In a statement on September 12, the company said it has moved away from its past association with the Al-Arqam group and positioned itself as a multinational business.

The recent raids on premises linked to Global Ikhwan Service and Business Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) across several states uncovered hundreds of books and pamphlets associated with the teachings of al-Arqam.

Raids reveal continued links to Al-Arqam and alleged criminal activities

Despite its rebranding, GISBH’s ties to Al-Arqam teachings remain, as shown in recent raids in Melaka, Kelantan, and Penang.

GISBH is at the centre of a multi-agency investigation on suspicion of running a criminal racket involving human trafficking and sexual exploitation of children in the name of religion.

Police started raids on properties linked to the corporation in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan on September 11, rescuing over 400 children, some whom Razarudin later announced had been sodomised and taught to sexually assault other minors.

The raids, codenamed Op Global, have covered all of peninsular Malaysia to date and some 200 people, including senior GISBH executives, have been arrested and their assets frozen.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Bernama, former members of GISBH have alleged that they were brainwashed to believe that the group leaders were appointed by the Prophet Muhammad, Imam Mahadi and guides from the spiritual realm.

On Saturday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said that Op Global has entered its fourth phase across Peninsular Malaysia, with raids conducted at 82 premises, resulting in the rescue of 186 victims, comprising 102 men and 84 women, while 155 suspects, consisting of 78 men and 77 women, were arrested.