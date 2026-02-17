KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — The Chinese New Year is celebrated by Malaysians of all races, proving that unity remains the country’s pillar of strength.

From the hosting of open houses to the performances of lion dances, this festival unites Malaysians in an atmosphere of muhibbah (goodwill), harmony and mutual respect.

In KUALA LUMPUR, the MCA-organised Chinese New Year Celebration was also attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar said that the Chinese New Year, celebrated with various races, accentuates the spirit of unity among Malaysians.

Members of the public attend the 2026 Chinese New Year celebration organised by the Kuala Lumpur & Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall (KLSCAH), Kuala Lumpur, February 17, 2026. — Bernama pic

“I came to celebrate the Chinese New Year organised by MCA, and this is not just for one group, but a celebration for all Malaysians.

“It is joyously celebrated and reflects our unity,” said the Prime Minister.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, over 5,000 domestic and outstation visitors attended the Kuala Pilah Si Thian Kong Temple as early as 7.30am for prayers, seeking blessings and prosperity in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration.

The temple’s media communications director, 29-year-old Liaw Zi Xhuan, said visitors started congregating at the state’s biggest temple yesterday to watch the various activities arranged by the temple management, as well as to pray.

“Every year, we receive many visitors from within the country and abroad, like Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Japan, who come to see for themselves the temple’s special features and uniqueness, as well as to make wishes for prosperity and good health throughout the year,” she said.

In KELANTAN, about 1,500 Chinese folk attended the Swee Nyet Keung Temple to pray on the first day of the Chinese New Year, despite the rainy conditions, said Mukim Pulai village head Foo Mei Ling.

Members of the Chinese community perform religious prayers in conjunction with Chinese New Year at Tokong Mek Tin Hin Kong, Kota Bharu, February 17, 2026. — Bernama pic

“Each year, this temple will be the focus, and usually, on the second and third day of the Chinese New Year, we will get about 500 visitors coming to pray at the temple, which is open until late at night throughout the festive period,” she said.

In MELAKA, over 4,000 people from different races in Machap Baru, Alor Gajah, welcomed the Chinese New Year with various activities, such as art and culture performances, sale of food and goods and firework displays.

State Health, Human Resources and Unity Committee chairman Datuk Ngwe Hee Sem, also the Machap Jaya assemblyman, said the Chinese New Year’s Eve programme not only enlivened the festive celebration, but also served as a medium to unite people of various races.

Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam and Melaka MCA chairman Datuk Lim Ban Hong also attended the event.

In PERLIS, over 200 people of various races turned out to enliven the Chinese New Year celebration organised by a group of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) at a temple in Pauh, Arau, from 10.30pm to 1am.

A visitor, 28-year-old Lim Wei Jian, said he and his family came here to witness the Chinese New Year fireworks display.

Another visitor, 32-year-old Ahmad Firdaus Rahman, said his wife and children were happy to have joined him in experiencing the joy of the festive celebration, adding that the presence of various races proved that the spirit of unity remains strong in Perlis.

In KEDAH, 56-year-old Ong Pei Tan, of Taman Mergong, said that after offering prayers, she went to the recreational park for zumba with her friends before heading home in the afternoon to celebrate with her family.

“We also bought oranges to give out to people here… sharing sustenance and the New Year, because in Malaysia, for example, Malays and Indians also join in the celebration of the Chinese New Year… just like during Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Deepavali,” she said.

In PERAK, many people celebrating Chinese New Year started making their way to the Lin Seng Tong Temple in Jalan Sultan Nazrin Shah since 9am to perform religious rituals and offer their respective prayers and wishes.

The Chinese community gathers at Tokong Lin Seng Tong to perform religious rituals during Chinese New Year at Tokong Lin Seng Tong along Jalan Sultan Nazrin Shah, Ipoh, February 17, 2026. — Bernama pic

Most of them came with their families dressed in cheongsams and casual red outfits, a colour synonymous with good fortune and prosperity in Chinese culture.

Meanwhile, Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad hopes that the Chinese New Year will bring a ray of joy, peace and prosperity for all who celebrate it.

“It is this unity that has long been the foundation of Malaysia’s strength. It is a gift that we must safeguard, protect and defend together so that harmony can continue to flourish and be passed on to future generations,” he posted on Facebook.

Members of the Chinese community take family photographs after performing religious prayers for Chinese New Year at Tokong Mek Tin Hin Kong, Kota Bharu, February 17, 2026. — Bernama pic

In JOHOR, the Chinese New Year was joyfully celebrated at the Senai International Airport, with visitors arriving from Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, treated to a colourful festive occasion through a programme organised by Tourism Malaysia.

They were welcomed with a lion dance performance at the arrival hall, given mandarin oranges as a symbol of good fortune and prosperity, as well as Visit Malaysia 2026 souvenirs as a token of appreciation.

Johor Unity, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman K. Raven Kumar said the diverse festive seasons in Malaysia reflected the strength of the people’s unity, thus reinforcing the country’s position as a unique tourism destination on the world stage. — Bernama