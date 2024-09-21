KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain has confirmed the arrest of 31 members of Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISBH), including 17 key figures within the organisation, as part of the ongoing investigation into child exploitation and human trafficking.

The arrests were made under “Op Global” on September 18, and took place in multiple states including Kuala Lumpur, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan and Kedah.

“These arrests bring the total number of individuals detained in this case to 200,” Razarudin said in a media statement today.

He added, “139 suspects have had their remand extended, while 23 others were released on police bail due to specific reasons.”

The police investigation is being conducted under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (ATIPSOM) 2007.

PDRM has opened 37 investigation papers, including three new cases filed on September 17, 2024, in Kuala Pilah, Negeri Sembilan, and Sungai Kapar, Selangor.

Of these, seven suspects have been charged with 29 offences.

The police urged the public not to engage in speculation while the investigation on the case is still ongoing.

Victims or those with relevant information are encouraged to report to their nearest police station.

On September 11, 402 children aged between one and 17 were rescued from 20 welfare homes in Selangor and Negri Sembilan in an operation codenamed Ops Global.

The homes are believed to be linked to GISBH, which is allegedly linked to the teachings and beliefs of the banned Al-Arqam group.