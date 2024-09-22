Penang DAP election 2024: 15 posts, 31 candidates — Here is a list of who’s running and who’s not

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 22 — A total 1,466 delegates will be voting in a new Penang DAP leadership committee for the 2024/2027 term today, including for the state chairman post.

By custom, the state DAP chairman is appointed chief minister if the party wins the state election.

There are 31 candidates for 15 spots in the state party committee.

Among those nominated to contest are Human Resources Minister Steven Sim and Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying.

DAP has 19 assemblymen, but six are sitting out the state party polls this time.

Apart from Chow, the others not contesting are: national DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng, Pengkalan Kota assemblyman Wong Yuee Harng, Seri Delima assemblyman Tan Hooi Peng and Bagan Jermal assemblyman Chee Yeeh Keen.

The 13 assemblymen who are contesting are: Sungai Puyu assemblyman Phee Syn Tze, K. Kumaran (Bagan Dalam), Heng Lee Lee (Berapit), Gooi Zi Sen (Padang Lalang), H’ng Mooi Lye (Jawi), Zairil Khir Johari (Tanjung Bungah), Woo Sze Zeng (Pulau Tikus), Teh Lai Heng (Komtar), Jagdeep Singh Deo (Datuk Keramat), Lim Siew Khim (Sungai Pinang), Ong Ah Teong (Batu Lanchang), Joseph Ng Soon Siang (Air Itam) and Wong Hon Wai (Paya Terubong).

There are seven DAP MPs in Penang, including Chow, and four who will be contesting.

They are: Sim (Bukit Mertajam), Hui Ying (Tanjong), RSN Rayer (Jelutong) and Ramkarpal Singh (Bukit Gelugor).

The three MPs sitting out the race this are: Chow (Batu Kawan), Guan Eng (Bagan) and Syerleena Abdul Rashid (Bukit Bendera).

Other former lawmakers who have thrown their hats in the ring are: Phee Boon Chee, who is the uncle of Phee Syn Tze; Datuk Seri Chong Eng, Datuk Soon Lip Chee and Datuk Yeoh Soon Hin who are all former state executive council members.





