BEIJING, Sept 21 — China is ready to work closely with Malaysia, further synergise development strategies, and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation.

President Xi Jinping has stated that this is aimed at enhancing the benefits for both nations.

“China and Malaysia also shared a similar concept with the Prime Minister’s Malaysia Madani concept of a Community of Shared Future (CSF),” he said in his introduction to the meeting with His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia here, yesterday.

Xi said Malaysia Madani shares common values and attributes with CSF, based on innovation, care, compassion, inclusiveness and mutual respect.

The President also encouraged more Chinese business sectors to collaborate with Malaysia for economic development.

As both countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Xi hopes the bilateral relations will continue to grow since being elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2013.

His Majesty, who ascended the throne on Jan 31, 2024, is making his maiden state visit to China from Sept 19-22 at Xi’s invitation.

Earlier, His Majesty was accorded a state welcome at the Great Hall of the People here in conjunction with his four-day state visit to China beginning on Thursday. — Bernama