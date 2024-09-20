BEIJING, Sept 20— His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia today granted an audience to Premier Li Qiang at the East Hall, Great Hall of the People here.

His Majesty, who ascended the throne on January 31, 2024, is making his maiden state visit to China from September 19-22 at the invitation of President Xi Jinping.

Sultan Ibrahim arrived at the Great Hall of the People at 3.20pm.

His Majesty was accompanied by Transport Minister Anthony Loke, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming, Tunku Temenggong of Johor Prince Idris Ibrahim, Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zain and government senior officials.

During the introduction of the meeting, His Majesty said he is pleased to be in Beijing for the state visit.

Sultan Ibrahim said he was honoured by the warm welcome, extensive hospitality and excellent arrangement of the visit.

“I wish to also extend my gratitude for the congratulatory message and warm wishes extended to my wife and I following my installation as the 17th King of Malaysia on July 30, 2024.

“This year, Malaysia and China celebrate a significant milestone: the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations,” His Majesty said.

Sultan Ibrahim said that back in 1974, history was made when Malaysia became the first Asean country to establish diplomatic ties with China.

“Tun Abdul Razak’s foresight has laid a foundation for a lasting and fruitful friendship, with bilateral ties flourishing across various domains over the past 50 years,” His Majesty said.

His Majesty's visit symbolises the robust state of bilateral relations between Malaysia and China that have continued to grow since its elevation to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2013. — Bernama