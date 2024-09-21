KOTA BARU, Sept 21 — Kelantan police raided three houses believed to be residences of the senior management families of GISB Holdings (GISBH) in Kampung Panji today.

Bernama was present during the operation, from 6.30 am to 9 am, which was conducted by the Kelantan Police Headquarters in collaboration with the Kelantan Islamic Affairs Department.

Police found about 30 individuals, including the second wife of a senior GISBH management member residing in the houses, along with more than 20 children.

Authorities also seized various books and documents related to GISBH, which were buried along the riverbank, with some of the materials already burnt.

A view of various books and documents buried along the riverbank during a police raid on residences of the senior management families of Global Ikhwan Service & Business Holdings (GISBH) Sdn Bhd in Kampung Panji September 21, 2024. — Bernama pic

Bernama was informed that the houses had been tenanted by GISBH members for decades, with a high turnover of occupants.

Meanwhile, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, when contacted, stated that today’s operation was part of a large-scale initiative conducted in several states, including Kelantan.

He said further details about the operation will be provided soon. — Bernama