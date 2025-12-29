KANGAR, Dec 29 — Newly appointed Perlis Menteri Besar Abu Bakar Hamzah has announced a RM3,000 monthly salary cut as part of efforts to reduce the state government’s financial burden.

Abu Bakar, who is also Kuala Perlis assemblyman, said the measure would also be applied to members of the state executive council (exco) to be appointed following an impending reshuffle, with a proposed deduction of RM1,500 per month.

“For the new exco members later, I will also advise them to make a RM1,500 deduction. If I can reduce my salary by RM3,000, I believe RM1,500 for them, insya-Allah, is possible.

“We must serve the state and the people… for ordinary folks, even earning RM500 a month is a heavy burden. I am making this cut willingly so that people can see the sacrifices we are prepared to make to develop the state,” he said.

He told reporters this after clocking in at the Menteri Besar’s Office at Kompleks Seri Putra here today, following his swearing-in before the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail, at Istana Arau yesterday.

Abu Bakar was accompanied by state secretary Datuk Rahimi Ismail.

On the appointment of new state executive council members, he said discussions would first be held with the state secretary before submitting the proposed names to Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin.

He said the number of new exco appointments would take into account the state’s budget as well as several other factors, including the need to maintain balance between PAS and Bersatu within the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition to ensure smooth governance.

“We want to restore balance within the existing leadership between the two parties so that the administration and exco appointments can be properly coordinated.

“It may not fully satisfy everyone, but at least it will help balance the leadership of the two parties and ensure the state administration runs in an orderly and effective manner,” he said.

“At present, the existing exco members will act as caretakers for any official functions that may be attended,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abu Bakar said his administration would be guided by the 3B concept — Bangkit (Rise), Bingkas (Act Swiftly) and Buat (Deliver) — to ensure that Perlis is able to progress in line with other states.

Although Perlis is a small state with limited revenue, he expressed confidence that with concerted efforts and the mobilisation of all department heads, success and development for the state can be achieved.

“The 3B concept focuses on rising, acting swiftly and delivering. That is the inspiration for us to jointly develop Perlis.

“We must rise from complacency, rise from weaknesses, rise from laziness and the like. This is something I emphasise to myself as well as to all civil servants and the people,” he said. — Bernama