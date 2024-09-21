JOHOR BARU, Sept 21 — The state government, through the Johor Religious Council (MAINJ), is investigating the activities and movements of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH).

Johor Islamic Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said the state government takes the various allegations against GISBH very seriously.

“In order to uphold the dignity and sanctity of Islam, as well as to ensure the safety and welfare of the people, MAINJ, as the state religious authority, in collaboration with the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), has initiated investigations into the activities and movements of GISBH in Johor.

“The Johor state government urges all parties, including GISBH members and the public, to come forward with any complaints or information they may have to assist the investigations,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Mohd Fared emphasised that MAINJ will firmly utilise all existing legal powers and regulations to maintain religious peace and uphold compliance with the law.

Yesterday, the Perlis Fatwa Committee declared that the beliefs and teachings of GISBH contain elements of deviant teachings, particularly in its spiritual aspects.

Perlis Mufti Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin was reported as saying that it is also an extension of the teachings of al-Arqam, which have been declared deviant. — Bernama