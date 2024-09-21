KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — The Selangor Police Contingent raided a number of business outlets believed to be related to GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH) in a coordinated operation in Bandar Country Homes, Rawang early this morning.

The raid which was carried out at around 6.30 am involved approximately 200 members of the Selangor contingent police with the help of the Federal Reserve Force, as well as with the cooperation of the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) and the Selayang Municipal Council (MPS).

Among the business premises inspected included clinics, restaurants, car workshops, used clothing stores, printing premises, supermarkets, bakeries, media service centers, hotels, boutiques, galleries and several other businesses that use the GISBH name.

Based on Bernama’s survey, police were still conducting checks on individuals in the area, including children as of 8.30 am.

At the same time, MPS was seen to be demolishing some illegally erected structures and confiscating certain business premises.

The entire business centre in Jalan Desa, Bandar Country Homes, was sealed during the operation. — Bernama