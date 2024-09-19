KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — In a significant step forward for Malaysia’s healthcare system, the Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) Hospital is set to redefine medical education and patient care.

During a recent visit, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir highlighted the ambitious plans for the new facility which is slated to commence operations in January 2026.

Zambry was briefed on the project’s progress by HUMS Director, Associate Professor Dr Malehah Datuk Mohd Noh, and representatives from the appointed concession company.

“We are excited to see the HUMS project coming to life. The hospital is expected to be completed by December 2025,” Zambry said.

“This development will greatly enhance our medical education and provide high-quality healthcare services.”

The hospital will have a capacity of 400 beds, 25 operating rooms, 40 intensive care unit (ICU) beds, and 145 specialist clinics.

Dr Malehah emphasised the hospital’s innovative approach: “HUMS will be equipped as a smart hospital, fully integrated with a digital information system to optimise operations and patient care.”

HUMS will serve as a crucial centre for medical education, research, and public health services.

“Our aim is for HUMS to be a leading hub for medical and nursing students, advancing research while offering exceptional healthcare services,” Dr Malehah stated.

The hospital will have specialist consultations, 24-hour emergency and trauma care, angiogram suites, MRI, CT scans, a 10-bed comprehensive isolation ward, 58 daily patient treatment beds, and 40 haemodialysis chairs.

Zambry noted, “The extensive range of services will significantly improve access to top-quality healthcare for our community.”

He further highlighted the broader benefits: “HUMS will not only advance medical education and training but also contribute to economic growth and job creation in the region.”

The opening of HUMS represents a major advancement in Malaysia’s healthcare infrastructure, promising to enhance both medical education and community health services.