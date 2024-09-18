KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — The Royal Malaysian Customs Department has acquired 60 body-worn cameras (BWC) as part of its pilot project to enhance daily enforcement duties.

The Customs Department now joins the Royal Malaysia Police as one of the enforcement agencies utilising BWC technology.

The police had earlier announced on September 9 that they had procured 1,376 units to assess their effectiveness in field operations.

This initiative by the Customs Department aligns with the decision made by the Special Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corruption (JKKMAR) during its 10th series, meeting No. 5/2019.

Speaking to Utusan Malaysia, Customs Department director-general Datuk Anis Rizana Mohd Zainudin confirmed that the 60 BWCs have been leased for a period of 36 months.

Of the units acquired, 24 will be deployed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), while 12 units each will be allocated to the Enforcement Division Headquarters, the Selangor Customs Department and the Johor Customs Department.

Anis Rizana explained that the BWCs are managed by the Custom Department’s Enforcement Division Headquarters, where all recorded data will be documented and stored for future reference.

She said that the cameras will be worn by officers during their duties, particularly those in the Customs and Enforcement Divisions, to capture digital evidence.

“The use of these cameras aims to strengthen the integrity of Customs officers and improve enforcement activities, including intelligence operations to prevent revenue leakages from smuggling,” she was quoted as saying.

“These devices will be used primarily by officers at key entry points to the country and by enforcement officers during operations.”

Anis Rizana also said that the BWCs would protect officers in the field from false accusations while acting as a deterrent against abuse of power and misconduct.

“This equipment acts as a deterrent against misuse of power and misconduct by both officers and individuals interacting with the operational teams. Additionally, BWC footage can serve as evidence if issues arise,” she was quoted as saying.

She added that the adoption of BWCs reflects JKDM’s commitment to aligning with Putrajaya’s push for improved governance through digitalisation and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI).

“JKDM will continue to keep pace with technological advancements, ensuring it stays aligned with the current digital era,” she added.