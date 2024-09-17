KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — An individual affiliated with the Global Ikhwan Service and Business Holdings (GISBH) is set to face charges for criminal intimidation and assault tomorrow.

This is after an official spokesperson from the Kuala Lumpur police contingent headquarters earlier informed media practitioners of the charge taking place on tomorrow.

According to the details disclosed, the individual, a male, is set to face charges under Section 506 of the Penal Code at the Putrajaya court.

The number of charges was undisclosed.

Section 506 of the Penal Code carries a maximum penalty of seven years’ imprisonment, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Last Wednesday, Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department raided charity homes in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, rescuing 402 individuals — 201 males and 201 females — aged between one and 17 years.

Police investigation was centered around allegations of child exploitation involving charity homes believed to be owned by GISB.

Earlier, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain revealed that authorities have recorded statements from 740 individuals, including 30 complainants, 216 witnesses, 392 victims, and 102 suspects.

He had also revealed that the investigation into GISBH has uncovered links to organised crime.