KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — The Federation of Reproductive Health Associations, Malaysia (FRHAM) has voiced grave concern over the recent reports of 402 children rescued from welfare homes, where they allegedly faced severe physical and sexual abuse, neglect, and exploitation.

In a statement on Friday, it called for increased oversight and regulation to protect children in institutional care, emphasising the urgency of the situation.

“Children are among the most vulnerable members of our society, and the abuse these children have endured is unacceptable,” said its chairperson, associate professor Dr Kamal Kenny.

He expressed concern about the lasting trauma these children may face and highlighted the need for comprehensive professional support to help them recover from the horrors they experienced.

Dr Kamal further noted that victims of sexual trauma often exhibit symptoms such as ruminating thoughts, flashbacks, nightmares, hypervigilance, and feelings of shame or guilt.

“Many individuals experiencing sexual trauma will develop PTSD, but a lack of support, poor coping skills, and complex trauma can increase the risk,” he added.

FHRAM executive director Eden-Joy Kalom, underscored the importance of sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) education.

“FRHAM is a longstanding advocate for the need for young people to understand the fundamentals of SRHR, such as the ‘Good Touch, Bad Touch’ principle,” she said.

Kalom emphasised that such knowledge empowers children and informs them of their rights.

She also pointed out that the recent case demonstrates the urgent need for SRHR education and enforcement in communities to protect vulnerable and marginalised groups.

It said it fully supports Unicef’s call for qualified social workers to oversee and regulate welfare homes and urges the government to adopt a zero-tolerance policy toward violence, discrimination, and abuse against children.

“Ensuring the safety and well-being of children must be a top national priority,” the organisation stressed, adding that it remains committed to working with government agencies, NGOs, and Unicef to protect children and uphold their rights.

“Together, let us ensure that no child suffers in silence,” FRHAM concluded.

Earlier today, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said a total of 96 bank accounts linked to Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISB) worth RM581,552.31 have been frozen by authorities.

The police had on September 11 raided charity homes in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, rescuing 402 individuals aged between one and 17 years.

From a preliminary screening, Razarudin reportedly said 13 of the child victims were sodomised, on top of other cases of physical and emotional abuse.