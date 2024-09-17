KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Malaysia has outperformed the global average in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), but Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stressed there is still room for improvement.

Anwar also expressed concern over global climate change denial, calling it alarming in light of record-high temperatures being observed worldwide.

“From the latest analysis of 248 SDG indicators, Malaysia is in a strong position, achieving around 43 per cent, compared to the global average of only 17 per cent,” he said in his speech at the 2024 Malaysia SDG Summit here today.“We don’t talk about global warming these days; we talk about global boiling. And I’m appalled that there are still leaders who continue to deny climate change,” he added.

Anwar emphasised the importance of prioritising compassion and humanity in pursuing the SDGs, rather than focusing solely on economic growth.

He warned that failing to take action would leave the poor vulnerable, while the rich and elites remain unaffected.

The prime minister also pointed to the need for Malaysia to fully utilise its knowledge and wisdom in tackling global challenges, despite the wealth of information and solutions available.

“The Economic Ministry, alongside the Auditor-General, will take these issues into account. Traditionally, audits have focused on financial matters, but now we must go beyond that, examining policies and other factors that safeguard our communities and nation,” Anwar said.