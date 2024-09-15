SIPITANG, Sept 15 — A total of 2,700 locations nationwide have been identified for the National Digital Network Plan (Jendela) Phase 2, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He noted, however, that only 10 per cent of these sites can be equipped with conventional towers, while the remaining 90 per cent are likely to face challenges and difficulties.

Due to these difficulties, Fahmi said he has asked the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to reassess the locations and explore effective ways to execute the installations.

“Some of the challenges faced are difficult terrain, power supply issues, and areas with sparse populations,” he told reporters after inspecting the Jendela Phase 1 tower in Kampung Menengah Ulu Sipitang today.

Also present were Sipitang member of parliament Datuk Matbali Musah and Sindumin state assemblyman Datuk Yusof Yacob.

Commenting on the progress of Jendela Phase 1, Fahmi noted that around 105 towers are yet to be developed by Common Tower Technologies Sdn Bhd.

“Overall, there’s still a long way to go. We will continue to follow up,” he said.

Fahmi added that some issues faced during Jendela Phase 1, such as the long waiting period for towers to become operational, will be improved in Phase 2.

In October last year, the ministry directed that all completed towers be equipped with microwaves to enable speedier access to the internet.

Regarding the tower in Kampung Menengah Ulu Sipitang, Fahmi said it has been fully operational since August 9, offering speeds exceeding 100 Mbps.

“I hope this will benefit the residents of Kampung Menengah Ulu Sipitang in the Sipitang Parliamentary constituency. Another site in Kampung Sungai Tiga is expected to be completed in about one or two weeks,” he added. — Bernama