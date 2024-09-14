KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry has confirmed that the children rescued during the recent Ops Global operation are under proper protection and care.

Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri assured that the Social Welfare Department is overseeing the welfare of the children, who were rescued from welfare homes in Selangor and Negri Sembilan.

“The rescued children are now in a safe place, which is under the department’s care and police supervision,” she said in a statement today, as reported by New Straits Times.

Nancy highlighted that the ministry has been involved in the operation from the start, ensuring the children’s safety throughout.

“Many have contacted me to enquire about the condition of the children in the recent police operation that has garnered public attention,” she said.

“Unlike usual, I did not release an early statement or a response regarding this case to allow the authorities to carry out their duties smoothly. I also did not want any of my statements to interfere with the investigation or operation.”

She added that the ministry’s focus remains on providing the rescued children with proper protection and care to ensure their comfort and safety.

The Santubong MP also said, “Thank you to the public, non-governmental organisations and everyone who has expressed concern for the welfare of these children.

“Your support is greatly appreciated, and we will continue to fulfill our responsibilities in the best interests of the children,” she added.

The minister also said that she would leave it to the police to provide further information on the case to the public.

It was reported that police rescued 402 children and teenagers, aged one to 17, during the operation, codenamed Ops Global.

The children were suspected to be victims of exploitation, neglect, and mistreatment, with some allegedly subjected to sexual abuse.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed that 171 individuals, including 105 women, were arrested in connection with the case.

Investigations are ongoing under Section 31(1) of the Children’s Act 2001, Section 14 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, and Section 354 of the Penal Code.