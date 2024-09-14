KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — There have been “one or two cases of sodomy” at the welfare homes linked to local company Global Ikhwan Service and Business Holding (GISBH), its executive chairman and CEO Datuk Nasiruddin Mohd Ali said today.

His shocking admission comes a day after GISHB chief coordination officer Adib Attamimi denied allegations that he or other company officials coached children at welfare homes linked to the business to perform sodomy.

“Indeed, there are one or two cases of sodomy, but why generalise everything?” he asked in a video posted on the company’s Facebook account this morning.

He did not elaborate on when the purported sodomy incidents happened or the identities of those involved.

He acknowledged that there have been more than 400 children living in the charity homes linked to GISBH, but said they “don’t know the full story” and are then “accused of sodomy and other things”.

“I am very sad. I am a Muslim, and you are Muslims too. We are divided as Muslims, and then the children are arrested and so on.

“I am not trying to side with the law, yes we have legal faults, but can’t advice be given?” he said.

Nasiruddin also did not specify the nature of these faults.

Police are investigating the sexual abuse scandal involving hundreds of children uncovered earlier this week.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said that investigations so far revealed that all the children had undergone their entire growth process within the charity homes linked to GISBH.

Additionally, 13 children living in the shelters raided by the police were suspected of being sodomised.

In the operation codenamed Op Global on September 11, police rescued 402 children aged one to 17 from 20 charity homes in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan linked to GISBH, which is allegedly linked to a former deviant Islamic group.

Nasiruddin denied allegations that GISBH has imparted deviant Islamic doctrine to the children who lived in the homes associated with the company.

He added that GISBH will appoint a lawyer to initiate legal action against those he claimed to have defamed the organisation.

He also said that GISBH has produced goods that have been certified halal by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia and been sold in many stores, including in Saudi Arabia, and made a profit, only to be attacked in such a manner now.

“We have been doing this for 30 years and have opened branches around the world, almost 20 branches, with no issues. We maintain contact with ambassadors and assist embassies.

“We teach the children to pray and emphasise congregational prayer. Yet we are accused of various things.

“Why is it so easily reported in the media, which is seen by people from all levels of society?” he asked.