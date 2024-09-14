KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — Police carried out six months of intelligence and investigations before raiding 20 care homes linked to Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holding (GISBH) over allegations of child exploitation and abuse.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said police have been investigating the company since 2011, long before allegations against GISBH went viral on social media recently.

He said police also met representatives of Pusat Kajian Ajaran Sesat (PUKAS) six months ago.

“They were the ones who channelled initial information and facilitated the re-opening of investigations of various police reports lodged against GISBH,” he said when contacted today.

In addition, Razarudin said police also received a report lodged by a former GISBH member from Negeri Sembilan who, however, retracted the report.

“The woman later lodged a new report and we opened investigations under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001,” he said.

He said the woman also gave police credible leads for action to be taken.

Razarudin said although investigations began six months ago, police were not slow to act and that they could only make arrests after receiving credible leads.

“I urge former GISBH members who had lodged police reports before retracting them to come forward and help in investigations,” he said.

On Wednesday (Sept 11), the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) rescued 402 individuals – 201 boys and 201 girls – aged between one and 17 years when they raided 20 care homes linked to a company alleged to be involved in religious and child exploitation. — Bernama