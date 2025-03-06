KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) Monetary Policy Committee has decided to maintain the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) at 3.0 per cent during its meeting today.

The central bank said the global economy this year is anticipated to be sustained by positive labour market conditions, moderating inflation and less restrictive monetary policy.

“Disinflation in most advanced economies is expected to continue, facilitated by moderating commodity prices and dissipating effects of past monetary policy tightening.

“Global trade is expected to remain supported by the continued tech upcycle,” BNM said in a statement. — Bernama