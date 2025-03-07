KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Four individuals, including a woman, believed to have assaulted Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) enforcement officers while they were conducting enforcement action at two separate locations here yesterday, have been remanded for two to three days starting yesterday.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman, in a statement, said all the suspects, aged between 15 and 39, were detained for investigation under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing public servants from performing their duties.

They are also being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for causing injury.

According to Sulizmie Affendy, at 11.30am, an altercation occurred between DBKL enforcement officers and the female suspect at Lorong Benteng after she was instructed to move her food truck, which was obstructing traffic.

“Following the scuffle, an enforcement officer sustained injuries after being bitten by the suspect. The woman was subsequently arrested and handed over to the police, and she has been remanded for two days until tomorrow,” he said.

He added that the second incident occurred at Masjid India at 10.08pm the same day, with police receiving information about a commotion involving DBKL officers and several traders in front of a business premises.

“During efforts to disperse the commotion, a DBKL enforcement officer was forcefully shoved, and police at the scene subsequently arrested three local men, aged 15 to 39, for further investigation,” he said.

One of those detained has a prior drug-related offence, and all three have been remanded until this Saturday (March 8).

DBKL, in a statement today, confirmed that two of its enforcement officers were injured while monitoring unlicensed traders at the Ramadan and Aidilfitri bazaars. — Bernama