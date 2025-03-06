KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has confirmed that two of its enforcement officers were injured while conducting monitoring duties at the Ramadan and Aidilfitri Bazaar at Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman and Jalan Benteng, here yesterday.

DBKL, in a statement today, said the incident occurred when the officers were carrying out enforcement actions against unlicensed hawkers in the area.

Following the incident, two police reports were lodged, and the individuals who injured the enforcement officers has been handed over to the police.

“Enforcement action is only taken when individuals involved ignore prior warnings and continue to operate illegally.

“The presence of illegal hawkers in prohibited areas can cause traffic congestion, obstruct pedestrian walkways, and create issues related to waste management and food hygiene,” the statement read.

DBKL said it takes such provocations seriously and will not tolerate any aggressive actions against its officers, who are carrying out their duties in the public’s interest.

Earlier, videos and images of the incident, including the injuries sustained by the enforcement officers, went viral on social media. — Bernama