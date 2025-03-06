KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has warned the public to steer clear of any religious satire.

He said the public should not use this as an opportunity to incite and inflame any racial sentiments or sow seeds of hatred.

“The prime minister is aware that there are malicious efforts by some interested parties to install perception of ‘double standards’ when taking action.

“This is a wild accusation that is baseless. Anyone who insults any religion in Malaysia will be investigated and prosecuted,” the prime minister’s press secretary Tunku Nashrul Abaidah conveyed in the Prime Minister’s Office daily briefing today.

For example, the company and manufacturer of controversial socks were fined RM60,000, a man who made a joke out of the “Allah” word was fined RM12,000 and six months jail, a corn vendor was fined RM400 over racist signage and comedian Harith Iskander and social media user Ceceilia Yap were both fined RM10,000 each.

“In the cases I listed, is it clear that all were investigated, prosecuted and punished based on existing legal provisions.

“This is a strong message to all Malaysians to stop the culture of insulting any religion, culture and race, irrespective of the place.

“Don’t let trivial matters destroy our strength and uniqueness when the country is developing and is on good trajectory,” he added.

With the withdrawal of the defamatory statement made by Kuala Terengganu MP Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim, the prime minister intends not to continue this dispute based on the enthusiasm and affirmation of the holy month of Ramadan so that a lesson could be learned — not to be quick in making accusations against other people.

“This is because it not only causes defamation for the accused, but it also inflicts defamation to the accuser.

“As followers of the Prophet Muhammad SAW, such bad practices must be stopped and not cultivated, especially among defenders of Islam,” Tunku Nashrul said.

The prime minister also called for the practice of fasting to observe stimulating the human conscience to return to its original nature, including reviving a culture of fresh discourse and rejecting the practice of defamation and slander.

Anwar had yesterday settled his defamation lawsuit against Ahmad Amzad which stemmed from allegations that the former had received RM15 million from the Selangor government while serving as its economic adviser.

After the settlement, both parties released a statement indicating the end of the defamation suit.