BANTING, March 6 — Police have seized six types of pills believed to be from Japan to assist in the investigation into the death of the wife of entrepreneur and social media influencer Abd Ridzuan Abdul Mutalib, better known as Ridzokumura.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the pills were seized from the victim’s house in Subang Jaya and sent to the Ministry of Health (MOH) for identification of their type and purpose.

“We must consult specialists to determine whether these are regular medications or something else. In addition, we will also seek the assistance of MOH pharmacists.

“We will also seek the assistance of the Japanese embassy if required (to help identify the medicines taken by the victim),” he said.

He told reporters this after Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail visited an illegal e-waste site in Teluk Panglima Garang here today.

On whether the victim had ever been treated for depression, Hussein said the matter is still being investigated and that police have recorded statements from six individuals, including Abd Ridzuan and his son.

He added that the other four were hospital staff involved in the post-mortem and those present at the scene when the body was found.

“The case is still being investigated as a sudden death report (SDR) and we are looking into whether the victim had depression or other medical issues,” he said.

Previously, Subang Jaya police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat was reported to have said that the victim, in her 50s, was found dead, lying face down, by police officers who arrived after receiving a MERS 999 emergency call. — Bernama