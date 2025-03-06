KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — A civil servant working in the Treasury in Putrajaya who was found dead in the office with his neck and feet bound with cable ties is believed to have died at least several days before his body was found.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Rusdi Mohd Isa said the deceased is estimated to have died on Monday, around 9 pm before his corpse was found yesterday morning — roughly two days later.

Rusdi said the cause of death has been determined to be consistent with strangulation injuries to the neck following an autopsy conducted by forensic pathologists from Hospital Sultan Idris Shah Serdang between 11 am to 1.30 pm earlier today.

”The cause of death has been determined to be compression of the neck due to ligature strangulation.

“Based on the post-mortem report and pathologists’ statement, the investigation is still classified as sudden death,” he said.

Earlier Rusdi said the case will only be reclassified if a criminal element is found.

Yesterday, Rusdi said the 45-year-old Customs Department tribunal officer was found lying unconscious on the floor and that police have obtained close-circuit television footage showing the deceased’s movements before the incident.