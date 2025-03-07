MELAKA, March 7 — The number of flood victims in Melaka has increased to 330 people from 93 families as of 8am today, compared to 248 people from 77 families last night.

Melaka Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lt Col (PA) Kamarulsyah Muslim said the victims were from two affected districts — Melaka Tengah and Jasin, with all evacuees placed at five temporary relief centres (PPS).

He said Jasin recorded 264 victims, while Melaka Tengah reported 66 victims.

“In Jasin, 152 victims from 45 families are at the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Dang Anum PPS, 107 victims from 31 families at SMK Dato’ Abdul Rahman PPS, and five victims from two families at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Parit Penghulu PPS.

“In Melaka Tengah, 23 victims from five families are at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (Cina) Malim PPS, while 43 victims from 10 families are housed at SK Seri Duyong PPS,” he said in a statement today.

Kamarulsyah said the floods affected 37 locations, with 32 areas in Melaka Tengah and five in Jasin.

Among the worst-hit areas in Melaka Tengah are Kampung Pengkalan Rama, Kampung Chetty, Kampung Limbongan, Bakar Batu, Kampung Banda Hilir, and Kampung Klebang Kecil, along with housing areas such as Taman Malim Permai, Taman Rambai Jaya, and Taman Gadong Perdana.

In Jasin, the affected areas include Kampung Kilang Berapi Utara, Kampung Kilang Berapi Barat, Kampung Merlimau Pasir, Kampung Asam Kumbang, and Batu Gajah.

The floods were triggered by continuous heavy rain lasting more than an hour from 11pm on Wednesday. — Bernama