KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang today said there are no sexual abuses in any of the schools run by the Islamist party, amid growing scrutiny into malpractices at religious institutions.

He also distanced PAS from Global Ikhwan Service and Business Holdings (GISBH), a local company that has been touting its Islamic credentials that has been linked to several charity homes where police recently uncovered a massive number of child sexual abuse practices.

“The situation in PAS is under control, Insya Allah.

“We have ‘lajnah-lajnah’ (committees) led by our leaders to regulate (the institutions),” he was quoted by news portal Malaysiakini as telling a news conference after launching the 70th PAS annual general meeting in Temerloh, Pahang this morning.

Hadi was asked to comment about children allegedly sodomised while living in several Islamic welfare homes in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.

He was also asked to comment on a news report by an unnamed international news outlet tying PAS to GISBH, which has found itself at the centre of the current child sexual abuse scandal.

“They are not our party members, they have no connection to us,” Malaysiakini quoted Hadi as saying.

On September 11, police rescued 402 children aged one to 17 from 20 charity homes in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan that were associated with GISBH, which is allegedly linked to a former deviant Islamic group.





