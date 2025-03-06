KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — AirAsia will relocate its domestic services from Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, better known as Subang Airport, to Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 2 (KLIA2), effective April 7, 2025.

In a statement today, the low-cost carrier said the move aimed to optimise operations amidst growing demand and enhance the overall guest experience.

“While Subang Airport has been convenient, especially for city-bound travellers, its redevelopment to support future growth will take time.

“In the meantime, the airline will consolidate its operations at KLIA2 to improve efficiency and elevate the overall guest experience,” it said.

AirAsia also noted that with passenger volumes between Kuala Lumpur and key destinations such as Kota Kinabalu and Kuching increasing significantly at 16 per cent year-on-year, consolidating operations at KLIA2 will allow the airline to better accommodate rising traffic.

AirAsia Malaysia chief executive officer Datuk Captain Fareh Mazputra said KLIA2’s infrastructure supports connectivity needs at scale, particularly during peak travel periods.

“It also offers the capacity required for continued growth as we mount more flights to serve the rising demand across East Malaysia routes,” he said.

In ensuring a smooth transition, he said the airline would continue operating from Subang Airport through the high-demand Hari Raya week to allow the majority of guests travelling for the holidays to benefit from its convenience before the shift.

“The positive consultation sessions with the Gateway Development Alliance (GDA) consortium also ensure that our transition aligns with broader infrastructure developments and long-term connectivity goals,” he added.

AirAsia started its operation with two routes in the Subang Airport, namely Kuching and Kota Kinabalu, on Aug 30, 2024. — Bernama