PUTRAJAYA, March 6 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will not be questioning former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob tomorrow as scheduled, its chief Tan Sri Azam Baki said today.

He said the questioning has been moved to March 13 due to Ismail Sabri’s health, Sinar Harian reported this evening.

“He was supposed to attend tomorrow (Friday), but it cannot be done because he is still on medical leave. So, he will attend on March 13 to have his statement recorded regarding the corruption case,” Azam was quoted as saying.

Ismail Sabri, was supposed to return to the MACC headquarters here tomorrow morning for his statement to be recorded further tomorrow morning, in relation to an ongoing investigation into corruption and money laundering cases.

Azam confirmed with the Malay newspaper that Ismail Sabri is no longer a witness but a suspect in the investigation.

The MACC previously seized cash and gold bars after raiding a condominium that was used as a “safe house” by former officials linked to Ismail Sabri.

Azam was reported as saying that all the cash, totalling RM170 million in various foreign currencies, was found in three safes at the rented residence.

The MACC had also seized 16kg of gold bullion worth nearly RM7 million, from the location.



