KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is investigating two former staff members of Seputeh MP Teresa Kok, reportedly in connection with a speech she delivered in Parliament last year.

In a statement on her official Facebook page, Kok expressed shock upon learning that her two former aides were summoned to the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya for questioning.

She said she was informed that one of the former staff members has been remanded by the MACC for further investigation until this Sunday.

“It is believed to be related to my parliamentary speech on November 14 last year about the procurement of smart boards by the Federal Territory Education Department.

“It is important to stress that my speech was not an attack on any individual or department but a call for transparency regarding the procurement of smart boards by the department,” she wrote.

Kok further clarified that she has no connection to or knowledge of the MACC’s decision to detain her former staff members and said the matter was beyond her control.

She also expressed regret over being blamed by some of her party members and the families of her former aides for the MACC’s actions.

“I want to make it clear that the MACC is an independent body, and the investigation is conducted without any interference.

“The decisions and actions of the MACC are entirely under their jurisdiction, and no one, including myself, has any power or influence over them,” she said.

Kok urged all parties to refrain from making baseless speculations or unfounded accusations and to allow the investigation process to proceed without interference.