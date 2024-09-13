KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said today that he does not aspire to become prime minister and is not ready to take on the responsibility of the country’s top job.

According to Malaysiakini, Sanusi expressed these sentiments in response to PAS delegates at the party’s annual muktamar in Temerloh, Pahang, who had named him as a potential candidate for the position.

Speaking at a press conference after officiating the PAS women’s wing muktamar, the PAS election director described himself as merely a party member who follows the leadership’s directions.

“No, I am not ready. Find someone else lah,” he was quoted as saying.

He added that he would neither promote himself for the role nor seek it, choosing instead to focus on his responsibilities, including managing the administration of Kedah.

“I am a party member, I have no personal ambition in politics. I leave everything to the party’s decision. If the party tells me to lead a branch, I will lead a branch,” he said.

Malaysiakini also reported Sanusi as taking a jab at Umno, stating that he is not like some leaders of the governing party, who he claimed are harming the country through money politics.

“I am not like Umno leaders, who would volunteer themselves to be leaders and show off their wealth (to win support). They would sponsor this and that person, sponsor party delegates, and such. All these actions are ruining politics in this country.”

“Let the people decide whether you are fit to be a leader. Don’t buy support or build your influence through false pretences. This will only destroy our country,” he was quoted as saying.

Earlier, it was reported that PAS Youth delegates named Muhammad Sanusi, Alor Setar MP Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden, and PAS vice president Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar as potential future prime minister candidates, with Bachok MP Mohd Syahir Che Sulaiman also mentioned.